S-Payment acts as a holistic partner of Sparkasse, meaning it develops target group-specific and omnichannel-capable payment solutions for private and corporate customers of Sparkasse, both for the PoS and for e- and m-commerce. This includes contactless payment with cards and smartphones (such as the “Mobile Payment” app for Android and Apple Pay with Sparkasse).





It advises institutes nationwide on innovative products and identifies market trends. In addition, S-Payment creates reports and key figures for Sparkasse banks on all cashless payment methods. In addition, it establishes the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe's payment solutions in new markets (e.g. e-mobility, connected cars, digital PoS) and develops value-added offers that offer Sparkasse customers additional advantages when making payments.

The Card Control offer

The Card Control solution enables Sparkasse customers to manage the use of their classic plastic cards and digital cards themselves according to their individual needs, including the temporary deactivation of cards, and their control in general. Customers can access Card Control via three different channels: the Internet branch (IF) of their Sparkasse, the “Sparkasse” app, and the “Mobile Payment” app.











Customers can use Card Control to activate or deactivate their Sparkasse card (with the Girocard payment method plus the Maestro/V PAY/Debit Mastercard/Visa Debit payment method) and private or business Sparkassen credit cards (Mastercard/Visa) for various application scenarios. This includes paying in stores, withdrawing cash from ATMs, paying on the internet, and paying abroad. For example, users can deactivate certain cards abroad or prevent them from being used in ecommerce.



