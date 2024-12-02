Romania's Growceanu to invest EUR 1 mln in startups in 2021

In the first quarter of 2021, the group completed an investment round for Milluu, worth EUR 75,000 EUR. The group’s largest investment until now in Metabeta has been signed for EUR 200,000, together with round two for Bright Spaces, amounting to EUR 35,000.

In 2021, the founders invested EUR 50,000 of their own money in Growceanu, with the aim of developing the first angel investment platform in Romania, thus targeting the business angels’ group extension at a national level.

Growceanu is a group of 17 business angels founded in 2018, interested in start-ups from PropTech, EdTech, SmartCity, Enterprise, Marketplaces, FinTech, and MedTech, that make use of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, SaaS, Data Science, Digital Mapping, IoT.