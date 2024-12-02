Ripple previews Liquidity Hub

Ripple Liquidity Hub, will allow customers to access crypto assets from a variety of global venues, including market makers, exchanges, OTC desks, and in the future decentralised venues. The product will support turn-key integration and smart order routing to source digital assets at optimised prices giving customers the ability to buy, sell, and hold crypto assets. The GA launch will support BTC, ETH, LTC, ETC, BCH, and XRP (availability will vary by geography), with plans to expand to more tokenized assets. In the future, Ripple plans to add additional features such as support for staking and yield generating functionalities.

For nearly two years Ripple has leveraged Liquidity Hub for internal liquidity management as part of its On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) product, reportedly powering millions of transactions, worth billions of dollars. Now Ripple will make the product available for customers globally, as well as any financial institutions, banks, fintechs, or corporates who need support preparing for an inevitable crypto-first world.