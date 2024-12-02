



Through this move, Revolut aims to enable new users to be directly assigned a Belgian account, with the neobank seeking to solidify its position as an everyday bank for its local customers and provide them with its savings products. Back in December 2021, Revolut obtained a banking licence from the Bank of Lithuania, meaning that clients’ IBANs were based in the region with the LT country code. Despite this, the neobank plans to begin migrating its Lithuanian accounts to local ones, in turn providing Belgian clients with the ability to have an account number preceded by a BE country code.











Furthermore, by introducing Belgian accounts, Revolut looks into supporting its customers in depositing their salaries or paying them into Revolut if they have a loan somewhere else. According to the official press release, as of 1 May 2025, some of the new clients are set to be directly assigned a Belgian account, while others, including those who already have an open account, will be enrolled progressively in the following period.

Commenting on the news, representatives from Revolut mentioned that clients should not be negatively affected by this initiative, with them not having to conduct any processes. Additionally, the neobank ensured that users were set to receive all the necessary information and planned to transfer all the details from one account number to the other without any loss of data. Before this announcement, Revolut carried out migrations in seven other European branches.

Following this migration, Revolut aims to roll out a savings offer, intending to serve the specific needs, demands, and preferences of the Belgian market. At the time of writing, the neobank did not disclose the rate, however, it underlined its objective to have an advanced product in this segment as well.





Revolut’s expansion across Europe