Revolut partners with Smart Pension to launch its new business pension offering

Users will now be able to set up their business accounts and pension auto-enrollment within minutes through this collaboration.

If customers sign up for a Revolut for Business account before April 30th 2020, their employees receive a preferential rate on their pension fees.

In recent news, Revolut has launched GBP Direct Debits for all EEA customers with local UK account details, the latest feature added to its global financial retail and business platforms.

The new functionality will use Modulr’s Direct Debits Mandate service, adding another feature that Revolut customers can use in their everyday lives.