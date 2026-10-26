The UK-based digital bank has begun providing the loans to a selected group of customers and plans to extend access to its UK users over the coming months, according to Reuters. The move takes Revolut beyond its core payments and subscription products and into a market where it will compete more directly with established UK lenders, including NatWest, Lloyds, Barclays, Santander’s UK business, and HSBC.

Loan terms and underwriting approach

The loans will range from approximately GBP 2.000 to GBP 25.000, with interest rates between 6.9% and 29.3%, a Revolut spokesperson said. Revolut already offers unsecured loans in other countries, but the UK is among its main markets.

Incumbent banks hold decades of customer spending and repayment data, and Revolut does not. To make up for this, it has supplemented its underwriting with data purchased from external providers.

The company has not set a target for its overall UK lending and intends to expand the book gradually. Over time, it plans to offload much of the associated risk through securitisation, aiming to keep its loan-to-deposit ratio close to 6%, a level well below that of other banks. In addition, the phased rollout, third-party data, and planned securitisation together show that Revolut aims to grow lending in the UK while limiting the credit risk held on its own balance sheet.

Product roadmap and revenue strategy

Personal loans are one step in a broader UK product roadmap. Revolut plans to launch a credit card in the near future and eventually intends to enter the UK mortgage market, which is highly competitive. According to its UK leadership, the company wants to move from being an everyday spending app to being the primary bank for its UK customers.

The lending push is part of an effort to increase the revenue Revolut generates from each customer, a metric on which it lags traditional banks. However, questions remain over whether it can sustain its growth, given its per-customer revenue and the share of customers who use it as their primary account and have their salaries paid into it.

Regulatory and operational context

Revolut’s expansion has drawn regulatory and operational scrutiny. In 2025, the central bank of Lithuania fined the company EUR 3.5 million over shortcomings in its transaction-monitoring controls. In October 2026, Revolut was among the financial firms affected by an hours-long Google Cloud outage.

The launch also comes as UK households face persistent cost-of-living pressures, made worse by a soft labour market and rising inflation. These conditions could weigh on borrowers’ ability to repay debt, which is relevant to how quickly Revolut extends the product beyond its initial customer group.