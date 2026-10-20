Sinziana Albu
20 Oct 2026 / 5 Min Read
Google Cloud outage disrupts UK banking and public services
Outseer: UK under-25s are ten times more likely to suffer account takeover
Mastercard launches Stablecoin Security risk intelligence solution
SoftBank in talks to buy Allied Universal, valued near USD 30 bln
Protected without noticing: why authentication should start with the customer
Preparing fraud teams for the age of AI and agentic commerce
Beyond the claim: why financial institutions need a formal scam risk management program
The chargeback signal problem: why disputes and fraud aren't the same thing
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