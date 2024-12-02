Redstone Federal Credit Union expands partnership with NCR





The credit union selected NCR for business banking because of its modern look and feel and efficiencies of operating a single platform.

Redstone FCU also partnered with NCR for Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) for several years and recently increased the number in their network. The credit union will have more than 130 ITMs running by the end of the year, enabling members to access traditional branch-based services via self-service, video banking technology.