ReadSoft partners Border Merchant Systems for cloud-based AP automation

Border’s CounterAct software enables merchants manage every aspect of their business. It is used by builders, plumbers, roofing and timber merchants throughout the UK. CounterAct is customisable and has an extensive range of features built-in as standard, including point-of-sale trading, accounts, stock control, price book management, special customer terms, purchasing, quotations, CRM and delivery scheduling.

The new partnership enables Border’s customers to benefit from integration of cloud-based accounts payable functionality into the CounterAct software solution. By fully integrating ReadSoft Online into CounterAct, users are able to bring their back office processes and automation online, transforming the collection, storage and management of paper and electronic documents. ReadSoft will provide Border Merchant Systems with technology in Intelligent Character Recognition (ICR) for supplier invoices.

ReadSoft was founded in 1992 as a provider of software solutions for document process automation. ReadSoft’s software enables companies to automate document processes such as accounts payable processing, document capture, document sorting and order-to-cash.