ReadSoft inks agreement with global manufacturing company in Brazil

The frame agreement includes a global rollout of ReadSoft’s SAP-certified invoice automation solution PROCESS DIRECTOR to the customer’s different business units. Next in line getting their accounts payable processes streamlined is the business unit in Brazil.

ReadSoft was founded in 1992 as a provider of software solutions for document process automation. ReadSoft’s software enables companies to automate document processes such as accounts payable processing, document capture, document sorting and order-to-cash.

In recent news, ReadSoft has unveiled that its solution for automated business processes in SAP dubbed PROCESS DIRECTOR 7.2, has been certified by the SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) as “SAP Certified – Integration with Applications on SAP HANA”.