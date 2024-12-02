ReactorNet partners Foodbuy for e-procurement platform

ReactorNet, the US-based provider of cloud-based collaborative spend management solutions for medium- to large-sized companies, has announced that Foodbuy has selected ReactorNets EPRO to power a new customer e-procurement portal to support their clients across multiple verticals including hospitality, healthcare and education.

The new solution, called Concierge OneSource, will initially be offered in conjunction with the Concierge by Foodbuy procurement service.

Concierge OneSource will provide Foodbuys customers with a procure-to-pay solution that includes all of the mainstays of e-procurement, including order management, accounts payable automation, budgeting analysis, and reporting.