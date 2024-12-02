Railsbank partners with RationalFX to improve its product offerings in Europe





Railsbank now provides ledger and payment services that enable RationalFX's customers to control liquidity and have better visibility over their funds. RationalFX serves thousands of business, individuals and financial institutions and can transfer users’ funds in over 50 currencies worldwide.

The partnership will also see Railsbank and RationalFX collaborate on a regulatory framework that lets RationalFX and Xendpay serve their clients in an uninterrupted fashion post Brexit.