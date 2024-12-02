The move involves the implementation of Temenos Core on Red Hat’s OpenShift hybrid cloud infrastructure, marking an effort by the bank to standardise its systems across multiple markets.

The deployment in Bosnia-Herzegovina follows similar implementations within Raiffeisen Bank International’s (RBI) regional network, including operations in Kosovo, Slovakia and Poland. Officials from Raiffeisen Bank indicated that aligning the Bosnian unit with RBI's wider technological infrastructure is intended to support operational consistency and efficiency.

Alignment with a group-wide digital strategy

The migration replaces legacy systems previously used by the bank and brings its current account services in line with RBI’s broader digital architecture. According to representatives from Raiffeisen Bank, the new system is expected to streamline internal processes and support the eventual expansion of digital capabilities.

Temenos’ core platform, featuring a modular and API-enabled design, is designed to support scalability and integration across various channels. The new system is also expected to help Raiffeisen Bank respond more quickly to changes in customer demands and regulatory requirements.

The project was delivered in partnership with Tech Mahindra, alongside Temenos and Raiffeisen Bank’s internal team. Officials from Temenos described the rollout as part of an ongoing relationship with RBI and pointed to the deployment as an example of their ongoing core modernisation projects in Europe.

According to the official press release, Raiffeisen Bank dd Bosnia-Herzegovina is part of Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International group, which holds EUR 200 billion in total assets and operates in 11 markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The Bosnian subsidiary is the country's second-largest bank and serves around 500,000 customers across retail, corporate, and SME segments.

A representative from Raiffeisen Bank noted that the upgraded core banking system had already demonstrated its benefits in other group entities, adding that the move supports the bank’s efforts to improve operational flexibility and prepare for future growth in the Bosnian market.