Quickbooks adds Apple Pay for invoice payments

Intuit claims that small businesses who do not use an online payment offering 28 days to get paid, and 64% of small businesses have invoices that go unpaid 60 days or more. Services like Apple Pay are said to reduce payment times by 15 days on the average.

Apple Pay compatibility has not as of yet been added to the non software-as-a-service QuickBooks package.

Users presented with an invoice from Quickbooks Online see an Apple Pay button during checkout, and can authorize the transaction via Continuity using Touch ID on their iPhone, or with a currently-worn, unlocked Apple Watch.

QuickBooks Online is supported on Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer 10, Safari 6.1, and also accessible via Chrome on Android and Safari on iOS 7 or newer. Packages start at USD 21 per month.

The Apple Pay platform launched in late 2014 as a service for both point-of-sale tap-to-pay transactions, as well as in-app purchases. It relies on a secure enclave for credit card data found in newer Apple hardware, like the iPhone 6s and Apple Watch, and it relies on a tokenization system that helps to prevent credit card fraud.