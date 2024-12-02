Qred, Enfuce to provide instant access to credit for small businesses

Through the partnership with Enfuce, Qred is looking to launch the Qred Card – a B2B credit card designed for businesses, no matter how small. The Qred Card can be used for business purchases both online and offline, and with the Qred app users can monitor their card spending, set spending limits, and block the card. Founded in 2015, Qred is a fintech company specialised in business financing licensed by the S-FSA, operating in six markets.

Thanks to Enfuce’s technology and payment processing capabilities, Qred can launch its card product to new markets– first in Sweden this fall and then broader in Europe. Enfuce handles Qred's card processing, fraud monitoring and dispute management, and also delivers Qred with virtual cards, view sensitive cardholder data APIs, PIN selection APIs and wallet APIs for Apple and Google Pay.