Qolo and moneycorp partner for cross-border business payment solution

Global businesses, importers and exporters, online sellers and multi-currency card programs can now access a lower cost, automated payment solution with same-to-same currency settlement.



Both moneycorp and Qolo are seeking ways to change the way how companies, especially those focused on the gig economy, and international business, can realize greater efficiency around payments, move away from high fees, time lags, and third party charges and address cross-border needs. As a money services business, moneycorp US is regulated at the federal level by the US Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). The combination will allow clients 24/7 access to an online payment platform that provides speed of payments and moves away from manual processes.

Moneycorp operates as a bank in Brazil and Europe. Qolo recently launched, introducing a new all-in-one payment solution, aiming to address issues with speed, security and costs for B2B payments, for the payments industry.