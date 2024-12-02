QIB rolls out Visa Direct remittance service

The new remittance service is designed to simplify QIB customers’ remittance experience allowing them to benefit from near real-time fund transfers to friends and families overseas crediting the fund directly to the recipient’s Visa card. Customers only need to enter the Visa card details of the beneficiary.

Visa Direct is a cross-border fund transfer service that allows QIB savings and current account holders to transfer funds from their banking accounts to overseas Visa debit, credit, or prepaid cards through the QIB Mobile App. Initially, Visa Direct service will be available to over 25 countries in Mena region, Europe and Asia with plans to include other countries across the globe.

Visa Direct is a single gateway for QIB to reach global beneficiaries for payments. The new remittance service leverages QIB’s award-winning digital banking platform, as well as Visa’s extensive global reach offering an innovative approach in global payment convenience.