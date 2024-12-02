QIB launches fully digital account opening via mobile app

Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has announced the launch of its enhanced digital onboarding process, enabling seamless banking experiences. With the introduction of full digital account opening through the QIB Mobile App, Qatari citizens and residents can now start their banking relationship instantly and securely, eliminating the need to visit the branch.

Customers can instantly open a Misk Account, which offers cash prizes, or choose a different type of account, including a Savings Account, a Current Account for everyday transactions, and salary transfers.











Steps to open an account

Through a streamlined interface on the QIB Mobile App, customers can efficiently submit required documentation and enter a one-time password (OTP), sent to their mobile number, facilitating a seamless progression through the process. Once the data and identity verification are complete, customers receive a digital debit card that can be activated and used immediately through the app, with the added benefit of rapid delivery of the physical card.

QIB's advanced digital account onboarding service offers customers the convenience of initiating the entire account opening process directly from their smartphones, eliminating the lengthy paperwork and in-person visits.

The QIB Mobile App, available on the App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery.





Upholding security standards

QIB ensures the security and privacy of its customers during the digital onboarding process by using advanced technology and robust encryption protocols to protect customer information from unauthorised access and breaches. Its digital identification technology for document scanning and selfies meets high security and compliance standards, ensuring reliable identity verification. Real-time verification processes help detect and prevent fraudulent activities, allowing only legitimate accounts to be created. These comprehensive security measures provide customers with a smooth, secure, and confident onboarding experience, enabling them to access banking services anytime, anywhere.