Q2 introduces Helix





Helix enables companies to offer differentiated banking products that are personalised to serve the needs of their users. While Q2’s digital banking platform is focused on serving the needs of banks and credit unions, Helix helps fintechs, technology companies, and consumer brands with the platform and financial institution partners needed to embed banking into their ecosystems.

Helix offers a fully equipped, comprehensive back-office console and fraud management tools to simplify operations and streamline dispute and fraud resolution. By giving companies fraud controls at the user level, Helix enables organisations to leverage their existing understanding of their customers to make better risk decisions.

Helix serves more than 11 million users nationwide and processes over USD 20 billion in transactions per year. Helix offers accounts, cards, payments, data and controls, administrative tools, and monetisation solutions in one place, to make it easier to embed personalised financial experiences in context.

Q2 is a financial experience company that provides digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the US and internationally.