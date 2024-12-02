Prometheus launches solution to personalise asset management

The company has developed an easy-to-use B2B2C solution which will enable investors to shape their portfolios according to their personal values, reacting to events and news in real time. Prometheus’ goal is to guide users towards better returns at lower costs while ensuring complete control over their assets and their investment opportunities.

The company’s solution is based on AI investing which offers a fully personalised investment portfolio, built to service a wide array of investors, including other fintechs, banks, brokers, insurers, and pension providers.

With offices in the US, UK, and Greece, Prometheus Technologies can provide experience in creating investment portfolios or complete investment solutions, based on customised asset management, while acting as a discretionary portfolio manager.