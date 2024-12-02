PrimeRevenue completes USD 80 million financing round

Battery was a prior investor in PrimeRevenue and increased its stake as part of the transaction. PrimeRevenues management team was also a significant investor in the transaction. Croft & Bender served as financial advisor to PrimeRevenue.

PrimeRevenue will use the funds to accelerate customer acquisition, to invest in the development of several new funding solutions continue to deliver services to its growing base of over 17,000 clients.

PrimeRevenue’s SaaS-based platform, OpenSCi enables corporations to develop and implement supply chain finance programs and finance these programs through a marketplace of more than 50 financial institutions including banks, institutional investors and corporate treasuries.

Last year alone, PrimeRevenue originated and serviced more than USD 30 billion of high-quality trade finance assets for their financial partners, and more than USD 90 billion of trade volume was processed on PrimeRevenues platform.

In recent news, PrimeRevenue has entered a strategic partnership with Supplier Success, a company focused on enhancing supplier cash flow.