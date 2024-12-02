prando taps Nordigen's Open Banking technology





prando is an IT firm aimed at consulting and advising small and medium-sized enterprises in the adoption of cloud solutions through targeted and tailored approaches. They further support their clients using their in-built web application ‘prando business’, through which customers can manage various aspects of their company.

The features on the platform include sales and purchase management, inventory organisation, and invoice and document creation and storing. Additionally, users benefit from customer bases within which they can input and organise client details, as well as receive reports on their business activities.

The collaboration with Nordigen gives prando’s customers the opportunity to connect their bank accounts directly to the platform. From there, the users can manage their finances in one place and have a full overview of transactions and order payments, establishing an easier process from order entry to delivery.