PPCBank goes live with BPC's SmartVista

PPCBank is a subsidiary of JB Financial Group of South Korea and OK Financial Group. The bank was established in Cambodia in 2008 with a vision to drive innovation and financial inclusion throughout the Kingdom of Cambodia. Following a recent successful round of financing through the issuance of bonds, the bank has grown rapidly in terms of assets and network, serving its clients in strategic locations and fulfilling its vision of becoming a leader and having an impact in the Kingdom. PPCBank is serving retail clients and has a strong focus on increasing the acquisition of SME clients, a segment they consider to be underserved in their market with a strong impact on the economy.

The bank has selected BPC's SmartVista to drive its growth strategy and improve its customer experience and has adopted several solutions from the SmartVista suite. SmartVista has been implemented in the bank to centralise its payment routing activity, manage and monitor its ATM and point of sale networks.

SmartIssuer is used to manage life cycle management for all types of cards (debit, credit, and prepaid) including loyalty management. The bank issues a wide range of internal brand cards and was the first to introduce Diners Club International in Cambodia through a partnership with the programme.

The bank is also responding to the country's ecommerce boom and will use SmartVista merchant acquiring solutions to deliver better online payment experiences. With the SmartVista API integration platform, the bank seamlessly integrated with third-party solutions and part of its ecosystem, including mobile banking and online banking, with its CRM system and billing applications to provide an improved experience in all the bank's contact points.