Power management company invests USD 1.1 mln in Kofax MarkView for AP

The sale closed in Q2 of Kofax’s fiscal year 2015 and included over USD 500,000 in software license revenue and USD 600,000 in professional services and maintenance.

Kofax MarkView for AP is a capture-enabled financial process automation application for accounts payable and other functions. It automates the receipt and capture of paper and electronic invoices, performs data extraction and perfection and manages workflows for routing transactions through exception handling and approval processes. It includes workflows for discrepancy processing, resolution and accounting details as well as certified ERP integration for SAP and Oracle E-Business Suite.

Kofax is a US provider of capture-driven process automation services and of smart process applications for the business critical First Mile of customer interactions.

In recent news, Kofax has unveiled that a US multinational conglomerate has invested around USD 775,000 for Kofax AP Agility and Kofax Altosoft Insight, to automate end-to-end AP operations in a multi-ERP, multi-language and multi-currency environment.