Polands ING adds new feature to its mobile app

The new version of the app adds support for cash loan offers for those who are eligible, and is displayed under the Offers tab.

Along this new feature, the app lets you users to check the status of their account or transaction history, make transfers, recharge the phone account or pay credit card bills.

What`s more, the app also lets users make mobile payments to friends and companies and keeps a history of your transactions for later use. It also features a live tile with the latest balances.