Pngme expands offering in sub-Saharan Africa

Now, users can access both depository and loan data from 42 new institutions, including Aella, Branch, and FairMoney. The breadth and depth of Pngme’s increased data coverage mean users can have stronger financial insights and a better foundation for decisioning at scale.

The company will provide financial insights backed by data from trustworthy sources and by more diverse forms of data, giving users a more complete view of their customers’ financial health. Through Scale Decisioning, Pngme’s users can reportedly execute on decisioning across their business with diverse data sets and insights.