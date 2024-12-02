Pleo launches invoice management service Bills

The feature, called Bills, will let SMEs forward invoices they receive to a Pleo Bills email address where the documents are processed by OCR technology and prepared for payment. Pleo also cross-references the invoices for duplication and authenticity before they can be approved for payment. As well as its OCR technology, Pleo is also adding a free GBP-to-GBP payment solution for businesses to pay their invoices and scheduling of such payments all within the Bills interface.

Traditionally this process would be manual, with accounting teams checking invoices, assigning them to supplier accounts and then authorising payments on the right date. Pleo’s entire Bills experience is also integrated with Xero and is coming soon to QuickBooks to streamline the bookkeeping process further.