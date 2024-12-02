PicPay adds five partners to its credit marketplace

The connection of institutions to the platform is part of the integration of Guiabolso's services, acquired by PicPay at the end of July 2021. Until then, PicPay only offered credit from Banco Original, with which it shares the same controller, the J&F holding. The group also has a personal loans partnership (SEP).

As part of the company's efforts to be one of the protagonists of the Open Banking movement, users need to share information from one or more bank accounts of other institutions to gain access to new partners' personal loan offers, as was done in Guiabolso. This is also a way to facilitate approval and offer more compliant products and proposals.