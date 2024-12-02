Philippines' Netbank gets card issuance capabilities with Mastercard

The move will give the regulated bank access to a range of Mastercard’s digital-first products and enabling it to issue debit and credit cards under its partners’ brands.

Netbank is geared towards accelerating the digitalisation of its customers including financial institutions, payment companies, neo-banks, domestic fintechs, and non-bank businesses, offering a range of white-labelled banking services to institutions that are migrating to digital.

Through its services, Netbank enables Filipino fintechs to scale, supports overseas fintechs to bring their products to the Philippines, and aids traditional lenders by providing digital financial services to their customers.