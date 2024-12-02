Pentadata partners Finicity





Finicity is working with Pentadata to help developers create apps that deliver value-added services to merchants and consumers through payment card data. Consumers can now provide permission access to their data so they can make payments through apps, receive targeted discounts using their payment card, and enable Pentadata’s clients to present the right targeted digital offers to their members at the right time.

Through the partnership, Pentadata’s customers can link their accounts to apps that use Finicity’s data network, which will supply account owner information, transaction aggregation, and ACH solutions.