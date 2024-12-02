Pelican appoints new advisory board of seniors leaders in fintech sector

The appointments come as the company completes a rebrand to support its expansion plans and the expected growth in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for payments.

Formerly known as ACE Software Solutions, the company has rebranded as Pelican, the name of its platform of transaction banking, regulatory compliance and corporate payments solutions for financial institutions, banks and corporates.

Parth Desai, CEO at Pelican, founded the company in 1995 after implementing an AI solution to help read, understand and convert payment telexes to Swift messages.

Co-founder and CEO of mobile payment provider Yoyo Wallet and Partner for start-up seed funder Firestartr, Alain Falys, has joined the new advisory board, alongside John Quamina, Global Payments Practise Leader at IT services and consulting firm Wipro.

Clare Walsh, Consultant and Co-founder of research and information source for the global Fintech community, Finextra, has also been appointed.

The new advisory board members will work with Parth Desai and the other senior team members, including Bill North, Global Head of Sales, and recently appointed Senior Product Manager Tristan Blampied.