Pega to implement new generative AI technologies

By upgrading its platform to support generative AI technologies similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Pega wants to help its users to complete tasks using simple natural language prompts such as ‘generate a report,’ ‘build an application,’ or ‘refine this offer copy.’ The Pega Infinity low-code platform was designed to help some of the world’s largest enterprises to drive personalised engagement, streamline service, and optimise workflows at scale.

By implementing new generative AI technologies, the platform will become easier to use and will offer more value to Pega’s customers. The company plans to make generative AI ‘enterprise-ready’ by combining it with its AI-decisioning and workflow automation capabilities.

Uses cases for this new technology

The aim is to help organisations reach their business goals faster across various possible use cases, including application development, 1:1 customer engagement, and operational insight.

For instance, when it comes to application development, a developer could simply ask App Studio to create an application for a home loan. The system will then generate a list of stages and workflow steps that can be used to create the new application. Test data can be generated by users in a few seconds, which saves time.

As for customer engagement, a marketer could leverage the new AI technologies to refine a mortgage refinance so that it would appeal more to a millennial audience. The system would help marketers to increase engagement rates with customer segments that are not typically addressed by the product in question.

AI can also help with operational insight by generating charts with information sourced from operational data. For instance, a manager could gain clear insight into a list of orders organised by state and by month.

Pega’s generative AI systems will also include auditing and human approval. In essence, all AI-generated text will be reviewed, edited, and approved by authorised staff members to make sure that customers are not exposed to inaccurate or biased text.

According to the company press release, these new AI-based capabilities will become available with Pega Infinity ’23 in Q3 2023. Before the official launch, however, these AI systems will be showcased at PegaWorld iNspire - Pega’s annual conference that brings together experts and industry leaders to explore pragmatic ways in which enterprises can leverage low code, AI, and automation.