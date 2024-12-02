Payoneer, eZ Cash to simplify cross-border payments for Sri Lankan entrepreneurs

The partnership marks another step in cross-border payments company’s roadmap to streamline payments for SMEs. The integration enables eZ Cash’s 14 million subscribers to leverage Payoneer’s cross-border services to connect with marketplaces and clients worldwide. eZ Cash customers can send and receive funds across the network’s user base, receive inward remittances from abroad, make online purchases and settle utility bills, directly from their mobile phone.

In 2016, the payments company has announced it Integrated Payments API (which allows for the integration of the payment service with SaaS providers), an Early Payments service to provide working capital for SMEs and new features to further automate and streamline Payoneer’s Billing Service.