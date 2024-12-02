Payment Universe launches PSD2-SCA 3DS2 solution packages

PSD2-SCA 3DS2 have been talked about for a while but still many companies are not ready and not confident with the current setup which is required by the regulators. Merchants are complaining today that the information from their Payment Providers and the schemes are not enough to feel confident about the upcoming changes.

Payment Universe offers a free PSD2 SCA starter package for everybody to learn more about the current market status and have an introduction about the required changes needed in order to implement 3DS2 and comply with Strong Customer Authentication ( SCA) requirements dictated by PSD2 .

The Practitioner package includes a questionnaire to capture all relevant aspects of the merchant’s business and current implementation status related to 3DS2 and PSD2. Based on the questionnaire answers Payment Universe will provide a customized implementation Guide which can be used as a framework to apply what is needed to be fully ready with the new requirements.



