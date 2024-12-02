Payment Cloud Technologies launches bank.VISION

The platform enables organisations to deliver banking-grade financial services to their customers. An Post, Ireland’s largest postal service provider, is the first customer to use this new service, rolling out bank.VISION across all 1,100 An Post branches nationwide.

bank.VISION provides customers with the same benefits as a standard bank account across all digital channels including iOS and Android mobile devices.

bank.VISION’s provision of a guaranteed MasterCard / Visa debit card, regardless of credit history, includes wallet, bill payment, online, email and SMS alert facilities to make money-management easier and more inclusive.