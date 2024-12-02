PayedIn launches pay solution app in Nigeria

The initiative is based on the company’s entry strategy in the country and has formed a partnership with McHenrich Technologies, a Nigeria-based information and communications technology firm, to reach Nigerian merchants.

PayedIn is a digital marketplace that aims to power the offline to the online transition of customers and merchants through technology. The company, formed in 2021, helps businesses in Africa with online transition solutions.

The move by PayedIn to launch its financial product in Nigeria comes at a time when the country has become the leading economy in Africa with a high potential of its economic powerhouse, Finance Magnates states. The nation’s economy demonstrates diversity in terms of available opportunities including agriculture, telecommunications, transportation, power, oil, and gas. Nigeria boasts several new and uncharted opportunities for investors and the popularity of forex trading has increased immensely in the commodity-rich African nation, the publication concludes.