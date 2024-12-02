Panin Bank partners Fiserv to launch digital banking solutions

Panin Bank has extended the capabilities of its mobile and online channels by using Mobiliti and Corillian Online from Fiserv.

Corillian Online enables online banking services and features a user interface that combines common online banking functionalities - account balances, statements, transfers, notifications, alerts, electronic bills and payments -- onto a single screen for easy access. Users can also see a graphical display of recent spending behaviour on the same screen.

Mobiliti enables mobile banking and payments services. Customers can access financial information, transfer funds and pay bills via three modes: SMS (text) messaging, mobile browser and smartphone apps. Via the mobile apps, Panin Bank customers can manage regular bill payments and handphone voucher reload (mobile phone top-up), as well as reschedule and create recurring transactions and receive notifications for transactions.

Panin Bank has previously worked with Fiserv to implement IT systems for customer relationship management (CRM). Panin implemented Aperio from Fiserv in 2013, which provided both branch operations and relationship management components.