Palette adds new purchasing features

Many of the key upgrades have centred on the PaletteBuyer module of the platform, including: integration between purchasing processes and accounting processes; new functionality to integrate additional catalogue management options; and improved analytics tools for finance teams to monitor business spend and purchasing decisions.

Other key upgrades in PaletteArena Version 6.4 include a new user interface to simplify key functionality and processes; increased functionality when accessing the platform from mobile devices; simplified on-boarding of suppliers to the e-invoicing portal; upgraded analytics and reporting functionalitiess; spend management through integration with credit cards internationally in the PaletteExpense module, enabling oversight of credit card expenditure.

In total PaletteArena version 6.4 includes a wide range of upgrades to further advance functionality, simplify processes and help the user experience while maintaining and building upon PaletteArena 6.3’s mobile functionalities and range of reporting and management facilities.

The new solution will be available to Palette’s customer base of 2,000 businesses across Europe, North America and Australia.