Pagero and Primelog sign strategic partnership

Primelog is a supplier of software for global logistics solutions. Primelog helps companies worldwide to gain visibility and control over the logistics flows, both financially and physically.

Using Primelog’s services, customers can handle additional message types electronically: transport bookings, shipping instructions and transportation status. The company can set up rules for validation of inbound messages to minimize manual error handling.

More than that, Pagero offers invoice auditing of all logistics invoices, resulting in 100% control of the company’s logistics costs, according to company.

Pagero connects ERP systems digitally with each other. Their e-order and e-invoice services help businesses to streamline operations throughout the entire order-to-pay process.

Primelog help customers with global supply chains increase performance through better control, lower cost and higher service levels, and is a Software as a Service provider in Northern Europe.

