Over 12 banks have selected TAS Group solutions to prepare for the T2/T2S Consolidation Project

A further 11 market operators have to date signed with TAS Group since the first contract assignment by CASSA DEPOSITI E PRESTITI in Q2 2019, who selected Aquarius to manage the Target2/T2S Consolidation Project and its impacts pre- and post-migration.

For over 20 years, TAS Group has been assisting the Eurosystem's Commercial and Central Banks in harmonizing infrastructures, from the Italian RTGS BIREL migration to the first Pan-European TARGET infrastructure, up to the latest evolutions of the European Central Bank's T2, TIPS, T2S and Collateral Management infrastructures.

TAS Group is a technology company providing solutions for cards, payment systems, capital markets and extended enterprise. The software allows both banks and new players in the payments space to deliver and manage real-time B2C, B2B, B2G transactions, integrating with and leveraging the latest technologies.