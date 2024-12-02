Orange to support Android Pay for mobile banking in Poland

The move will allow its customers with an active Mastercard debit or credit card to make payments using their Android handsets without having to download the Android Pay app separately.

The mobile network operator is also offering its customers a number of incentives to use the mobile payment service, including a bonus of USD 2.67 on their first purchase and USD 1.33 on four subsequent purchases.

Android Pay was launched in Poland in November 2016 with support from Mastercard and Visa along with Alior Bank, Bank Zachodni WBK and T-Mobile Banking Services. mBank has since added its support for the service.