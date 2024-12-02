Opnfi partners with actyv.ai





Following this partnership, B2B embedded finance (EmFi) solutions will be offered to businesses and companies in high-growth potential markets in ASEAN, South Asia, as well as the Middle East, and Africa.

The Opnfi B2B EmFi platform facilitates orchestration between enterprise clients and financial services institutions. The platform is set to allow actyv.ai to develop effectively and secure embedded finance products designed to the specific needs and preferences of its corporate users in one place. Artificial intelligence (AI) was used at the core of this digital transaction network, as well as algorithmic credit processing and open API-based payment systems.

Furthermore, the EmFi platform capabilities will offer actyv.ai the possibility to support a number of different use cases that cover the entire market of supply-side financing, ops-side financing, as well as sales-side financing. Both of the companies will leverage their tools and expertise in order to drive economic growth, entrepreneurship in the regions, and financial inclusion.









actyv.ai’s recent partnerships and product launches

Artificial intelligence-powered enterprise SaaS platform, with integrated insurance, B2B, and BNPL, actyv.ai offers businesses, vendors, and retailers its suite of products and services in order to improve their overall development process and customer experience. The company had multiple partnerships in the last couple of months, covering several geographic areas around the world.

actyv.ai announced its partnership with PwC India in April 2023. The collaboration aimed to leverage PwC India’s experience and expertise in supply chain transformation and the potential of artificial intelligence in order to promote growth prospects and give access to embedded financial and insurance products.

PwC was set to give actyv.ai the possibility to reach out to firms and organisations internationally in order to supply technological services and tools, implementation, and support. Following the partnership, actyv.ai offered its set of solutions, including the actyv Go, actyv Score, actyv Invest, actyv Insure, and actyv PayLater to those companies and distributors.

Earlier in January, actyv.ai collaborated with RATNAAFIN, an NBFC that represents a part of the Ratnamani Metals Group, to enhance its embedded offerings and capabilities. Service levels and costs in the supply chain ecosystem needed to be optimised by technologically enabled solutions, as the companies believed that this deal was set to provide an improved customer experience by meeting the needs and preferences of their clients. The primary aim of RATNASSFIN was to facilitate seamless, responsible, and secure credit to the B2B ecosystem, as well as to take part in their overall expansion.