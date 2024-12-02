OneSavings Bank partners with nCino

















Through this partnership, OSB intends to further improve its mortgage and lending capabilities via technology investments while maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction and regulatory compliance. As a mortgage lender, OSB mostly focuses on selecting sub-segments of the mortgage market, such as Buy to Let, Residential, including Help to Buy and shared ownership, complex commercial and semi-commercial, development finance, bridging, and asset finance.Currently, the UK mortgage landscape faces several difficulties, including evolving customer requirements and accelerated modifications in regulations. Moreover, several providers have dated legacy IT systems that impede their competence to adapt when encountering shifting economic conditions or altering interest rates. This leads to decreased flexibility and agility when it comes to handling new demands for lenders.

The partnership’s objective

By implementing the nCino platform, OSB intends to enhance the efficiency of its lending operations, receiving configurable, single platform solution that aims to increase its agility in its lending practices and provide flexibility to monitor and adjust to the economic environment. According to OSB’s officials, the institution’s objective is to solidify its position as a specialist bank through its commitment to enhanced service, strong relationships, and competitive propositions.



Representatives from nCino stated that the partnership intends to enable OSB to further simplify its lending operations and advance efficiency while maintaining focus on offering improved customer service. By using its single platform, nCino can support lending providers, borrowers, and brokers to benefit from transparency and proficiency throughout the entire lending process.





nCino’s latest developments and partnerships