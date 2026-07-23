OnePay has launched OnePay Personal Loans, a lending product developed through a partnership with Upgrade, allowing customers to apply for loans between USD 1,000 and USD 50,000 directly within the OnePay app.

Product structure and integration

Through OnePay Personal Loans, customers can apply for a loan, receive and accept an offer, and manage repayment entirely within the OnePay app. The integrated process allows customers to check rates, review offers, accept terms, and manage repayment within a single interface. Customers who bank through OnePay may receive funds as soon as the same day, depending on eligibility. Loan amounts range from USD 1,000 to USD 50,000, with annual percentage rates (APRs) ranging from 7.74% to 35.99%, depending on individual eligibility.

According to OnePay, the product is designed to support needs that extend beyond everyday expenses, such as debt consolidation, major purchases, or unexpected costs. The company said the application process draws on information customers have already shared with OnePay, intended to reduce repetitive data entry and streamline the application experience.

Partnership with Upgrade

OnePay Personal Loans are powered by Upgrade, a fintech company that provides consumer credit products. Through the partnership, OnePay can offer larger-value lending directly within its app while relying on Upgrade's lending infrastructure and underwriting expertise.

Company commentary

A company official at OnePay said access to credit in the US has become more difficult for consumers, describing the partnership with Upgrade as a way to introduce a financing option that is simple, transparent, and accessible within an app customers already use.

A company official at Upgrade said the company's personal loan products are designed to give consumers additional financial flexibility, adding that the partnership with OnePay extends access to this type of financing to a broader base of customers.

Broader context

The launch comes amid continued demand for consumer credit products in the US, as rising costs and tighter lending conditions have led more consumers to seek flexible and transparent borrowing options. The partnership reflects a broader trend among consumer fintechs to integrate lending products developed by specialised credit providers directly into existing financial apps, allowing companies to expand product offerings without building lending infrastructure independently.