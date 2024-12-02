OnDeck rolls out mobile app for account management on the go

Among other features, customers can use the app to draw funds, check account balances and transaction history, make payments and contact customer service, all from their mobile devices.

The OnDeck app provides customers with an enhanced mobile experience and supports the companys 360-degree approach to customer service and communication with computer, tablet and mobile device access. It is currently available on Android devices for both OnDecks Line of Credit and Term Loan customers.

OnDeck will be rolling out an iOS version of the app later in 2015 and will continue adding functionality to further enhance the customer experience.