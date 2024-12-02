Omnibus Tax Resolution puts forward new developments in e-accounting

According to the source, this is one of the main tax developments to be rolled out in Mexico in 2015. In fact, since January, thousands of taxpayers are now required to convert their chart of accounts, trial balance and details of the journal entries generated to XML for sending by electronic means to the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

This resolution includes new XML standards in Annex 24. Among them, there are two ancillary documents related to journal entries, which simplify the tax return procedure.

The first one is the ancillary with tax folio numbers assigned to the invoices in journal entries. Thus, each journal entry must distinguish the folio numbers of the invoices that support the operation in order to identify the payment method, contributions, taxes and fees (including operations, actions or activities for which no contributions are payable). In operations with third parties, the key must also appear in the third-party RFC (tax registration number), as indicated in section D of Annex 24.

When taxpayer fail to identify the folio number (UUID code) allocated to the CFDI for tax purposes in the journal entries, they may use an auxiliary report to list all the folio numbers, the key in the RFC and the amount covered in the entry. This is set forth in section E of Annex 24, which also covers the XSD standard to be used, generation of digital seals and the nomenclature and features of this file.

The second ancillary comprises accounting accounts and subaccounts. This document enables the taxpayer to identify each economic operation, act or activity, as required. As in the previous case, the new Resolution sets out the XML schema, creation of digital seals and the file nomenclature for its identification prior to forwarding to the SAT. These details can be consulted in section F of Annex 24.

Although applying a digital seal to e-accounting documents is optional under the current regulation, it is an easy procedure to implement and highly recommended, as it ensures total security in the files created and reported to the SAT, preventing any subsequent amendments and protecting this sensitive information from third parties.

The SAT has already included in its website a series of FAQs about the new e-accounting features announced in the Fiscal Resolution for 2015. The migration to this system began in January and will run until March 2016.

Edicom has developed the e-Accounting platform, which generates and sends e-documents as required by the SAT. Additionally, the Edicom e-invoicing platform is completed with various services to automate integration of the UUID (invoice folio number for tax purposes) of all invoices involved in the process of generating the journal entry XML files, which for many taxpayers is a technologically complex process to undertake.