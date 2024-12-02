Octet expands its supply chain platform into Turkey

Octet Turkey has been accredited by the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BRSA) to become a licensed supply chain management platform.

It will help foster secure foreign trade transactions, opening up exports and imports for many aspiring small and medium sized businesses in Turkey, and help strengthen Octet Enterprise’s presence in the European market.

The Octet Enterprise supply chain management platform allows small and medium businesses across the globe to trade with domestic and foreign suppliers using their payment source of choice.

With the platform as a foundation, Octet Turkey is now working with four major banks that make up 80% of Turkey’s credit card market, allowing businesses use their existing business cards to pay domestic and international suppliers easily through the Octet platform.

In addition to this, businesses will be able to pay suppliers on time, or early, using their credit card, while paying off the invoice over a period of up to 12 months.

Octet Turkey also plans to launch direct debit payments further down the line, as another payment method option for businesses situated in Turkey.