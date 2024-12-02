Ocean Credit sets target for Delfin credit line

The Delfin loan can be transferred to any debit card in Romania, including those issued by Revolut and Monese with Romanian BINs. Lending and debiting for these cards will take place in real time, due to the Mastercard MoneySend and Visa Direct technologies.

For the Delfin credit line, the customer does not fully repay the amount they had borrowed. Instead, they make a monthly payment and a fixed cost only for the days when they used the money.

For Delfin, there are no case processing fees, no account or card administration fees and no other issuance, renewal, re-issuance fees. Moreover, for customers the usual fees related to cash withdrawals from credit cards are not an issue in this case, because once the line of credit is transferred to any salary card, ATM withdrawal fees will generally be close to zero.