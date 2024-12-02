OCBC provides funds transfer via mobile messaging apps

This new service is possible through OCBC Keyboard, which works within any mobile app to activate the funds transfer. The transfer rides on the OCBC Pay Anyone feature in the OCBC Mobile Banking app.

Users need to download the latest version of the Mobile Banking app and select the OCBC Keyboard as the default keyboard, the keyboard working only on Android smartphones. Users just need to enter the mobile number of the recipient and the amount to transfer. They must also enter their banking username and password, and a one-time password sent to their mobile phone to authenticate the transaction.

Users of PayNow will receive the money instantly, PayNow being an instant fund transfer service among seven participating banks, which was launched in July 2017 that links bank accounts to a mobile phone number or NRIC number. Recipients who have yet to register for PayNow will receive a Web link via SMS that they click on and enter a sender-supplied six-digit passcode to receive the money in their bank account. As the transfer is via the Fast (a feature of the OCBC Mobile Banking app since 2014) online inter-bank funds transfer system, the recipient does not need to be an OCBC account holder.