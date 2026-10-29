US-based Nuuvia has partnered with Jack Henry to offer its youth and family banking platform to financial institutions using Banno.

The offering integrates directly into Banno, the digital banking service operated by Jack Henry, and is aimed at community banks and credit unions looking to attract younger accountholders and extend those relationships to the wider household. According to the two companies, the collaboration is also intended to make implementation faster and simpler for institutions running Banno and Jack Henry’s core banking systems.

How the platform works for financial institutions

Nuuvia’s youth and family banking product brings together financial education content, allowance management tools, and debit cards operated under parental guidance. The service is delivered as a white-label experience, so it carries the branding of the bank or credit union rather than Nuuvia’s own. Participating institutions keep full ownership of the deposits, interchange income, customer data, and member engagement generated through the platform.

Nuuvia describes itself as a provider of lifecycle banking solutions for community banks and credit unions. Its platform is built to integrate with an institution’s existing digital banking infrastructure, and its youth banking module is currently used by dozens of community banks and credit unions across the US.

Gen Z and Gen Alpha are in focus

Jack Henry frames the partnership as a way for its clients to reach Generation Z. Erica Pilon, Vice President and Head of Corporate Strategy at Jack Henry, noted that this group is expected to open 4 million new accounts in 2026. Pilon added that these consumers expect flexibility and digital access, and that they are prepared to change banks to get it. The official said that Banno continues to add integrations that offer accountholders more control over their finances.

Marcell King, CEO of Nuuvia, pointed out that early engagement allows institutions to build relationships that develop through each stage of a customer’s life. King added that the collaboration is meant to help Jack Henry clients acquire younger accountholders, retain the deposits and relationships that follow, and expand those relationships across entire households, supporting future deposit growth.

Another Nuuvia collaboration directed towards the younger consumers was the one with United Financial Credit Union, which launched SmartStart, a youth banking programme for children and teenagers built on Nuuvia’s technology. Through SmartStart, young users manage their accounts through a mobile app, enabling them to set their own savings goals and to track their progress, while budgeting tools help them plan their spending.